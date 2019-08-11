Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has issued an alert about flood in Indus River with rising level of water at barrages in the province, TV channels reported on Saturday. The PDMA warned of flood threat to 15 districts of Sindh due to rising level of water in the river and adjoining canals. Increasing flood water in River Indus may affect the inhabitants of katcha area and the livestock during the flood situation. The PDMA in its alert warned that inflow and outflow of water was on rise in Indus at Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages and presently the river has been in medium flood at Guddu and in low flood at Sukkur barrage. The inflow of water at Guddu has risen to 380,500 cusecs while the outflow of water at the barrage has been measured at 358,000 cusecs, PDMA said. Indus is flowing in low flood at Sukkur barrage with inflow measured at 315,000 cusecs and outflow at 315,100 cusecs. However, the inflow at Kotri barrage has been gauged presently 98,200 cusecs and the river is below the level of low flood, the PDMA added.