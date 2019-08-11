Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the ethnic cleansing of occupied Kashmir was happening through a Nazi-inspired Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology.

The curfew, crackdown & impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK is unfolding exactly acc to RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology. Attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing. Question is: Will the world watch & appease as they did Hitler at Munich? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 11, 2019

I am afraid this RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop in IOK; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India & eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan. The Hindu Supremacists version of Hitler's Lebensraum. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 11, 2019

