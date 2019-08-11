Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the ethnic cleansing of occupied Kashmir was happening through a Nazi-inspired Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan says curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir is unfolding exactly according to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology inspired by the Nazi ideology. 

In a couple of tweets on Sunday, he said the attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing and question is: Will the world watch and appease as they did Hitler at Munich?

In another tweet, the Prime Minister expressed fear that this RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop in IOK; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India and eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan. 

He said the Hindu Supremacists crackdown of the disputed valley is the version of Hitler's Lebensraum.