Share:

Islamabad - After Beijing assured of total support to Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for accelerating Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts seeking to convene an emergency meeting of UN Security Council (UNSC) to take up the Kashmir issue.

According to official sources, Prime Minister is seeking an emergency meeting of the UNSC and has also sought help for urgent steps in order pressure Indian government to reverse the decision which will lead to instability in the region.

Prime Minister himself has called a number of his counterparts and heads of states and apprised them about India’s unilateral steps that have changed the status quo and structure of Jammu and Kashmir and these steps could jeopardize the peace and stability in the region.

In a related development, over forty-five members of parliament and peers from United Kingdom have called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to intervene and prevent India’s unconstitutional attack on Kashmir’s autonomy.

These MPs and peers have co-signed a letter, written by MP Warrington South, Faisal Rashid expressing deep concern that Indian government has revoked Article 370 of the constitution, stripping Kashmir of its autonomous status.

The letter termed the unilateral Indian decision a direct attack on the political status of Kashmir and its right to self-governance. The MPs called on UN Secretary-General to urgently bring this matter to the attention of Security Council as a serious threat to international peace and security.

A separate letter, written by members of European Parliament to High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, expressed concerns on the recent developments in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has already downgraded its diplomatic ties and suspended bilateral trade with India in response to New Delhi’s illegal annexation of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.

The decision was part of a series of measures announced by the government after civil-military leadership discussed the situation, arising out of India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of its constitution, which gave the Himalayan region special status.