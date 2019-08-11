Share:

Punjab Government on Sunday has decided to launch a new program for provision of basic facilities to people at their doorsteps in cities and rural areas.

Approving the program at a meeting in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said a huge amount of twenty five billion rupees will be spent on the program.

More funds have been allocated for development of backward areas of the province in current fiscal year's budget, reported Radio Pakistan.

The Chief Minister said under this program, clean drinking water will be provided besides ensuring a standard sanitation and sewerage system in cities.

He said measures will also be taken to restore dis-functional water supply and sewerage schemes.

Usman Buzdar said necessary machinery will be purchased for improvement of sanitation program.