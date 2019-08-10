Share:

Ancient humans live in Ethiopian high altitudes

Xinhua (WASHINGTON): A study published on Thursday in the journal Science revealed that prehistoric humans lived in Ethiopia’s Bale Mountains at around 4,000 meters above sea level.

It is the oldest evidence of human settlement at extreme altitudes so far, the study said.

It was previously assumed that humans inhabited the Afro-Alpine region only very lately and for short periods of time because of the low oxygen and sharply fluctuating temperatures there.

The new study showed that ancient humans settled in the ice-free plateaus of the Bale Mountains in southern Ethiopia 45,000 years ago during the Middle Pleistocene Epoch when the lower valleys were too dry for survival.

Scientists investigated a rocky outcrop near a settlement in the Bale Mountains and found a number of stone artefacts, clay fragments and a glass bead.

On mountains, prehistoric people had enough water as the glaciers melted, and they built tools out of obsidian and relied mainly on giant mole rats for nourishment, according to the study.

The lead author of the new study is Gotz Ossendorf, an archaeologist at the University of Cologne in Germany

Man pushes birthday present BMW into river

NEW DELHI (BBC): An Indian man apparently angered at getting a BMW for his birthday - instead of a Jaguar - pushed the new vehicle into a river.

Video posted on social media shows it floating away on the river in the northern Indian state of Haryana.

It later got stuck on a bank of tall grass and the man, said to be the son of a local landlord, tried to rescue it.

Police are investigating the incident, local media report. BMW cars cost around 3.5m rupees (£41.400; $49,000) locally, with Jaguars costing about 4-5m rupees.