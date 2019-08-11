Share:

GUJRANWALA-Hundreds of political, social and government personalities organised a Kashmir solidarity rally in protest against Indian government’s decision to revoke the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir here on Saturday.

Commissioner Gujranwala Waqas Ali Mehmood, RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi, DC Naila Baqar, Chairman PHA, MPA Shaheen Raza, CPO Dr Moeen Masood and a large number of citizens participated in the rally. The participants marched from QDPS to Pace centre, carrying banners and placards in hands. They expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They also chanted anti-India slogans.

Addressing the participants, speakers strongly criticised the large scale violation of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in the held valley. They said that freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and no one could deny this fact. They condemned genocide and custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiri people at the hands of the Indian occupying forces.

They further said that India could not change the special status of Kashmir, urging the United Nations, OIC and international community to force India to end brutalities in the disputed territory.

CONTROL SET UP AT DC OFFICE

On the directions of DC Naila Baqar, a control room has been set up at DC office to meet any emergency during Eid holidays.

According to duty schedule, Assistant Commissioner Usman Sikander will perform duty on 11th and 12th August, Assistant Commissioner headquarters Majid Bin Ahmed will be on duty on 2nd day of Eid, Finance and Planning Officer Rana Jamil will look after the official matters on 3rd day of Eidul Azha while Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Dr Safdar Hussain will remain present in office on 15th August. All these officers will have necessary staff at the office.