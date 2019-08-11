Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurated the newly established Sports Facility Centre (SFC) during a prestigious ceremony held at Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that this advanced technology bearing Sports Facilitation Centre (SFC) would be helpful in modernising sports goods industry of Sialkot.

PSGMEA Chairman M Arshad, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Khawaja Masud Akhtar, SCCI Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan and leading business tycoons also attended this ceremony.

Addressing the participants, the PM advisor stressed the need for making strenuous efforts to establish Sialkot’s century old sports goods industry on modern lines. She added that the modernisation and technology upgradation of sports goods industry was direly needed to boom up the surgical instruments’ exports.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters at SCCI, she said that the government was making all-out efforts for ensuring economic stability and boosting national exports. She claimed that positive and effective economic policies of the government were now bearing fruits.

She said that the government was implementing its economic development agenda by taking business community into confidence. She said that development of national industrial sector was top agenda of the government. She said that the government was focusing on the policy of “ease of doing business” by taking business community into confidence.

She said that economic and industrial boost was the top priority of the government, adding that the government was endeavouring to remove all hurdles in the way of national development.

She urged Sialkot exporters to draw a strategy to boost national exports, assuring that the government would support business community in every matter.