LAHORE - Minister for Housing Mian Mehmmodur Rasheed Saturday inaugurated Butterfly House in the Board of Revenue Society, Johar Town amid Eid-ul Azha and Independence Day celebrations.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority completed the city’s second butterfly house for families and kids in which multiple kinds of butterflies are being protected in a safe environment.

Citizens can visit Butterfly House on three days of Eidul Azha free of cost. The project was completed under PHA Zone One Director Javed Hamid in two months.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeehsan told The Nation that Butterfly House was a gift from PHA to city residents where Lahorites could enjoy a beautiful environment in presence of hundreds of butterflies.

“The PTI government is committed to providing healthy entertainment for citizens and PHA will work round the clock to make Lahore the city of gardens again,” he said.