LAHORE - Like every year, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) is launching a hide collect campaign this year as well on the occasion of Eidul Azha. The hospital will run this campaign in all major cities, including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Multan. As per previous practice, a large number of volunteers and the hospital staff will participate in this campaign.