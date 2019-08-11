Share:

PESHAWAR - At least six persons lost their lives on Saturday when a car fell into a deep ravine at Torkamar Pattan in Lower Kohistan.

According to the Lower Kohistan police, the passenger car was on its way to Gilgit from Rawalpindi. While taking a turn, the driver lost control over the car, which skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine. As a result, all six passengers, including the driver, were killed on the spot.

The dead were identified as Inayatullah, son of Muhammad Rahman, Asgharuddin, son of Muhammad Umer, Sultan Zeb, son of Muhammad Yargul, Umair, son of Javed, Hameed, son of Ameer Zada while the identity of the sixth person is yet to be established.

The dead bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pattan where they were handed over to their families after the completion of legal formalities.