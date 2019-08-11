Share:

Six people were killed on Saturday due to electrocution in Karachi, after the city received heavy storm rain during last 24 hours.

Light and heavy rain is continuing in various parts of the city and the water has accumulated in low lying areas.

Electricity has been suspended to various areas of city.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Hussain, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter visited various areas of the city to monitor the draining of the accumulated water.

According to Met office, the most rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town with 150.6mm, followed by Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 149mm.

At the airport, 126mm rainfall was recorded, while 117.5mm rainfall was recorded in Landhi.

Metrological Department has predicted heavy thunderstorm rain in the city today that will continue till tomorrow.