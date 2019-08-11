Share:

ISLAMABAD - Thousands of people in Occupied Kashmir held anti-India demonstrations in Srinagar against abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, thousands of people including women and children gathered in Soura area of Srinagar and started protesting against New Delhi’s abrogation of territory’s special status.

However, Indian troops and police pushed back the demonstrators at Aiwa Bridge by firing bullets, pellets and teargas shells resulting in the injuring of many people.

“There were around 10,000 people at the protest in Soura,” a police officer was quoted by the media as having said. “This was the biggest so far,” he added.

Some women and children even jumped into the water when the police used teargas and pellets against the protesters at the Aiwa Bridge, said a witness at Soura hospital, where the pellet victims were admitted.

The demonstration was the largest since the Indian authorities locked down the occupied territory since the night of August 04, imposing strict restrictions and cutting off telephone and internet services besides detaining nearly 600 Hurriyat leaders and activists to thwart protests against the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Communication blackout, curfew continue for 6th day in IOK

The communication blackout in the Occupied Kashmir continued on the 6th consecutive day on Saturday, as the authorities have kept the internet and telephone links snapped and imposed strict restrictions on the media.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian government had snapped television, telephone and internet links to prevent demonstrations against its decision of revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India had revoked Article 370 on Monday. Before that, the occupation authorities had clamped an unprecedented communications blackout on the territory and arrested many political leaders.

Meanwhile, the Indian authorities continued to clamp curfew and other restrictions across occupied Kashmir by converting it into a military garrison and a big concentration camp by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner of the territory.

With internet services and telephone lines cut off across Occupied Kashmir, there is no contact of the external world with the residents of the territory. Local newspapers even failed to update their online editions since the night of August 04. Majority of newspapers could also not be printed during all these days due to curfew and other restrictions.

Almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have been put under house arrest or in jails.

Seventy of the arrested Hurriyat leaders and activists have been shifted from Srinagar to a jail in Agra city of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Mian Abdul Qayoom, President of the High Court Bar Association, and Mubin Shah, an office-bearer of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce are among those shifted outside the Kashmir valley. Over 560 political leaders and workers including even pro-India politicians like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Engineer Abdur Rasheed and Sajjad Lone have been detained.

Due to severe blockade, the people of the Kashmir valley are facing severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.