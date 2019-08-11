Share:

KANDHKOT - Two motorcyclists hailing from Shikarpur died while another sustained serious injuries when a passenger coach collided with them in the limits of Buxapur Police Station near Zorgarh.

According to details, a passenger coach hit a motorcycle, resultantly two people identified as Aashique Ali and Mujeeb Ali Soomro died on the spot while Hashim Ali Soomro sustained serious injuries. Later, patrolling police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ hospital Kandhkot.

The injured person was referred to Rahim Year Khan due to his critical condition.

Driver along with coach was taken into custody by the local police. No case was lodged till filling of this news.