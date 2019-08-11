Share:

KARACHI - At least two people were electrocuted in the city as rain lashed parts of the city.

The rain once again exposed the clogged drainage system in the city causing ponds of water in different parts of the city. The Korangi Nullah once again overflowed due to rains while roads leading to Saddar area including red zone area were also filled with rainwater. Rainwater also affected smooth flow of traffic in the city and main arteries including Shahra-e-Faisal, New MA Jinnah Road, roads leading to and in Saddar, Shahra-e-Pakistan, Nazimabad, North Karachi areas and Shahra-e-Qauideen also witnessed bumper to bumper traffic.

Around 50mm of rain was recorded by the provincial disaster management authorities in collaboration with Pakistan Meteorological Authorities in the city. The met authorities had predicted that the current spell of rain would last until the morning of first day of Eid while light rain is also expected on second and third day of Eid in the city.

The first death was reported in Soldier Bazaar near Yasin Square. A 17-year-old identified as Muhammad Kaif, son of Waheed was electrocuted at his apartment complex. A wire had been left out by the apartment management after they relocated the apartment’s water pump. Kaif had gone out to see the animals his family had purchased ahead of Eid, when the incident occurred.

The body was shifted to Civil Hospital for further medico-legal formalities.

The second death occurred in Manghopir’s Raees Colony. Twenty-five-year-old Raees was killed outside his house after he received an electric shock. His body has been taken to JPMC.

Meanwhile, around nine rain-related traffic incidents were also reported in different parts of the city.

On Friday, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani told the journalists that the Sindh government had adopted all precautionary measures before the expected rains. The funds had been released for the cleanliness of drains, he added. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed his dismay over the deaths and directed the commissioner Karachi to submit a detailed report of the incident.

Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah all the members of the cabinet visited various parts of Karachi assigned to them during rain and ensured the proper and instant drainage of the rain water.

The minister said this while talking to the media during his visit to various parts of the metropolis in district East and Korangi. Saeed Ghani said that owing to untiring and vigorous efforts and constant supervision of the cabinet ministers the rainwater had been drained instantly after rain.

Ghani said that the ministers were constantly reviewing the situation as it was developing after rain. He said that it would be ensured that the people of Karachi did not suffer as every Sindh government Minister was present on the road to ensure instant drainage of rainwater and cleanliness of the city.

Ghani said the ministers would also be visiting the parts of city assigned to them late night to get first hand information about the problems of the people so that the relief could be provided to them as per directives of the CM Sindh.

The information minister said that the funds had already been released prior to these rains for the cleanliness of drains. During his visit Saeed Ghani issued directives for the drainage of rainwater from Gizri, Dehli Colony, PNT Colony, Sadar and surrounding areas. The Minister said that on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh, every cabinet member as well as the staff of the Municipal departments was active. Every component of the Sindh government would remain in estate of readiness until the rain lasted, he added.

The minister also said that the wasted material and offals of the sacrificial animals would be dumped off timely. He requested the people to use grounds or open spaces instead of roads or streets for the sacrifices of their animals. Saeed Ghani on the occasion appreciated of district administration of East for ensuring instant drainage of rain water and cleanliness of their respective areas. He directed them and the administration of district Korangi to keep on working with same vigour to ensure that the people of the city did not suffer due to rain .

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that Sindh Government is helping out people in rain hit areas and draining out rain water from low areas and we will not leave alone people in time of difficulty. This he said while visiting various areas of district Malir today.

On this occasion, he directed Deputy Commissioner Malir and high ups of Local Government to drain out rain water from the area on priority basis. Meanwhile Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also visited Star Gate on Shahre Faisal and Malir 15. On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Malir and Chairman Baldia Malir Town Jan Muhammad Baloch were also present. He added, ‘ Sindh Government is continuously monitoring the situation, developed due to Monsoon rains and all resources are being utilized to provide relief to the people’. Murtaza Baloch told that on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh , provincial ministers were visiting different areas and monitoring the situation and provincial government was busy in solving the issues.

Moreover, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter and Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi visited different parts of the city and review drainage and cleanliness drive under ‘Lets Clean Karachi’ campaign initiative. After visit to Jauhar and Mehmoodabad Nullahs, the federal minister said that it was for the first time after they cleaned Karachi nullahs under their new initiative that people are witnessing smooth flow of water from them. “In past, it was clogged with shoppers and other garbage stuff but we worked hard in a week to clear them to an extent that water could flow easily from it,” he said adding that their initiative to clean city would continue unless they clean the entire city.

Federal and Provincial lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf were also out on the city roads along with volunteers to cclear water from parts of the city.

Power outages

As usual, the city witnessed power outages in different parts of the city as the downpour started.

The Karachi cattle market established at Super Highway was also devastated due to rain. Most of the owners had come out of the market and brought the animals to the illegal markets established within the city.

Several sacrificial animals also died in two separate incidents in the city from electrocution.