ISLAMABAD-Police have launched a massive search operation in lawless Chontra and its suburbs and arrested some 12 suspects besides recovering arms and ammunition from their possession.

The search operation was conducted by SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin and his team following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas to flush out suspects from Chontra and its suburbs. Separate cases were registered against the detained accused while further investigation was on. According to details, a police team, under the supervision of SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin, have carried out a search operation in Rajar, Chach and Chihan, the areas of Chontra and arrested some 12 suspects. Police also seized four Kalashnikovs, one rifle, two pistols of 7mm and 30 bore pistol with scores of bullets from the possession of accused and registered cases against them. Commandos of Elite Force, ladies police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies assisted the police during combing in Chontra. Those who were held by police were identified as Abdullah, Said Ul Rehman, Gul Zaman, Junaid Ali, Bakht Jahan, Ahsan Ullah, Khalil, Gul Ali, Muhammad Tehsin, Haider Khan and Tahir Khan. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

A police spokesman confirmed police action against outlaws taking refuge in Chontra. He said police nabbed 12 suspects and seized weapons from their possession. Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas applauded the services of SP Zia Uddin and his team for action against outlaws.

On the other hand, Naseerabad police foiled a smuggling bid of fireworks and arrested an accused identified as Dost Muhammad. According to details, Dost Muhammad was trying to smuggle 10 cartons containing 3500 boxes of match fireworks in a vehicle from Peshawar to Rawalpindi when police arrested him. A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was on.

In yet another action against criminals, Dolphin Force have taken a suspect into custody after recovering weapons from a vehicle in the city. According to details, a squad of Dolphin Force was on routine patrolling when it spotted a suspicious vehicle. The Dolphin Force signalled the driver to stop the vehicle but he sped away towards Service Road. After a brief chase, Dolphin Force managed to catch the vehicle and arrested the driver and other person. During search, Dophin Force recovered one Kalashnikov, three magazines and a 30 bore pistol from the secret cavities of vehicle. The accused were handed over to local police for further investigation.