Share:

Rawalpindi-Two persons were killed after being hit with car and train in separate accidents in twin cities, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Monday.

According to details, a man namely Muhammad Raftaz was travelling on motorcycle when he collided with a speeding car while taking U-turn at Chowk Pindori. Resultantly, the bike rider sustained fatal injuries and died. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to THQ Kallar Syedan for autopsy.

He added another man was killed after being hit with a train on Railway Bridge on IJP Road near CTTI College. The Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and moved the dead body to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem.