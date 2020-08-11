Share:

Minister for National Food Security (NFS) Fakhar Imam has said agriculture serves as back bone for national economy.

He said this during his meeting with Imran Jahangir Nasrullah, CEO Kargil Pakistan and Shandana Gulzar Khan chair person for sub committee on agriculture.

He said as per rules of business ministry of NFS makes policies for agriculture sector in the country, therefore, both the federal ministry and provincial agriculture departments should work together after 18th amendment.

We need to modernize our agriculture methods, he added.

He reiterated agriculture is back bone of our national economy. We cannot achieve our GDP targets without focusing on it. Food and agriculture group wants to make investment in the sectors from Kargil dairy, cooking oil and food for the live stock.