KARACHI - The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Korangi on Monday recovered a huge quantity of drugs from a container at QICT Port Qasim. According to a news release, the ANF on a tip off recovered 15.120 kg fine quality of heroin tactfully concealed in auto parts which were to be exported to Dubai in a container booked by Shayan International Company. A case was registered and raids were being conducted for the arrest of absconding accused across the country.