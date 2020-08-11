Share:

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment Shehzad Arbab on Monday performed ground breaking of Government Primary School No-1, Tehkal Bala Peshawar.

The school will be upgraded through Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and UNHCR under the joint government and the UN’s Refugee Affected and Hosting Areas (RAHA) Initiative.

The total cost of the project is Rs.27.72 million whereas fund provided to the Education Sector so far under RAHA Programme is Rs.1.1 billion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehzad Arbab commended the unprecedented work of RAHA team in providing assistance to local community as well as Afghan refugees.

He said with the implementation of these education projects, Afghan refugee children and Pakistani children would have greater access to education at primary levels and would help create a more conducive and safe learning environment for children.

Speaking on the occasion, the UNHCR representative in Pakistan, Ms. Noriko Yoshida, said that construction of additional classrooms, toilets and overall rehabilitation of the school would help improve the enrolment of students. She said through RAHA, UNHCR would continue to invest resources to improve the existing educational facilities, which would benefit both Afghan refugees and Pakistani communities.

Ms. Yoshida praised and acknowledged the generosity of the people and government of Pakistan for hosting refugee for over 40 years.

Commissioner Afghan Refugees, Muhammad Abbas Khan, UNHCR representatives, Chief Coordinator RAHA KP and other officials of UNHCR and CAR KP were also present on the occasion.