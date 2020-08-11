Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order at the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) here on Monday.

The CM directed foolproof security arrangements for the protection of life and property of the people in Muharram ul Haram. He also decided to initiate indiscriminate crackdown against those spreading sectarianism through social media.

He directed to devise a comprehensive mechanism for stern action against such elements. He further directed to take every step for maintaining law and order in the province.

Action be initiated against the responsible persons by confiscating the literature spreading religious hatred, he said. Similarly, the law about banning the loudspeakers should be strictly implemented, he continued.

The security arrangements of religious congregations and processions be completed in advance and encroachments be removed on their routes.

The CM further directed to increase the number of police officials and made it clear that law will come into action against those involved in making provocative speeches.

No one is allowed to hurt the religious sentiments of any other, he asserted.

Buzdar also directed to activate the paraphernalia of peace committees and added that implementation on precautionary measures for overcoming corona be ensured during Muharram ul Haram. The cabinet committee will monitor the security situation by visiting divisional headquarters.

The CM stated that public representatives should play their active role in the promotion of religious harmony.

Similarly, provincial ministers will be assigned duties to review security arrangements during Muharram ul Haram and inter-religious harmony will be promoted at every level, he affirmed.

“There is a need to promote the message of unity and brotherhood for maintaining religious harmony in society.

I will also review the security arrangement by visiting different citie”, he said.

ACS (Home), IG Police and others briefed about the security plan of Muharram ul Haram.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Muhammad Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Hashim Dogar, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Chief Secretary and others attended the meeting.

Directs WASA for early disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas

Buzdar has directed WASA for early disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas.

No leniency will be tolerated and removal of water should be done as soon as possible by utilising all-out resources. WASA and administrative officers should remain available in the field till the completion of tasks, the CM added.

Condemns blast at The Mall area of Chaman City

Buzdar has condemned blast at The Mall area of Chaman City in Balochistan province and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives.

He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The wicked enemy is trying to create uncertainty in the country but its evil designs will be foiled through national unity, the CM added.