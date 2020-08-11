Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday presided over a Corps Commanders Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting reviewed geostrategic and national security issues of the country.

The forum reviewed situation at Line of Control (LoC), Pak-Afghan Border and internal security environment.

The forum appreciated the progress of Afghan Reconciliation Process and hoped for early commencement of intra Afghan dialogue.

The COAS expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness of formations and appreciated efforts in aid of civil administration to contain COVID-19 pandemic and Locust threat.

He directed commanders to ensure necessary measures for public safety and security during upcoming Muharram in concert with civil administration with due cognizance to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also lauded timely and effective response of troops to recent floods in Balochistan and Sindh especially the mitigation efforts against urban flooding in Karachi.

He emphasized to exercise vigilance and take proactive measures in the wake of ongoing flood situation.