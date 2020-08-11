Share:

LAHORE - An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz till August 27.

Duty judge conducted the case proceedings, whereas, the jail authorities did not produce Hamza Shahbaz due to COVID-19 protocol.

The court questioned the NAB prosecutor as to why the reference was not being filed against the accused.

The prosecutor stated that the reference was in final stages of the preparations and the same would be filed soon. He submitted that investigations were in progress from the co-accused.

At this, the court directed for filing the reference as soon as possible and adjourned further hearing till August 27.

The NAB had alleged that Hamza Shahbaz committed money laundering and amassed assets beyond his known sources of income.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza had approached the Supreme Court for bail in the case after dismissal of his bail plea by a Lahore High Court bench.