Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has started finalizing panels of officers of Grade-19 and 20 of different services groups for the Central Selection Board (CSB) meeting.

The CSB meeting is scheduled on August 26 to 28 under the chair of Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) and different sections of Establishment Division have been directed to complete all preparations of upcoming board meeting. The establishment has also asked different ministries and departments to send panels of officers who are eligible for the promotion in next grades.

According to a notification issues by the Secretary Board, “A meeting of the Central Selection Board to consider promotion cases of BS-19 to BS-20 and BS-20 to BS-21 of all Services/Groups and Ex-cadre posts will be held on 26th to 28th August, 2020 in the committee room of the Establishment Division, under the chairmanship of Haseeb Athar, Chairman FPSC/Chairman CSB.”

According to a senior official, there is possibility in delay of CSB meeting due to Moharram. He said the meeting was schedule on Moharram 6th and it would continue next three days and Chief Secretaries and Inspector Generals of Police of all provinces would be busy in Ashura arrangements. He said there was necessary that Chief Secretaries and IGPs to attend the meeting. He said the meeting of CSB could delay till mid of September.