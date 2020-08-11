Share:

FAISALABAD - A dacoit was killed in an encounter, while his accomplices managed to escape from the scene in the area of Civil Line police station during wee hours. Police received information on Monday that some bandits were looting citizens at Daewoo Road near Bawa Chak Saim Nehar. Jawans of Dolphin Force reached the spot and directed the outlaws to surrender but they opened indiscriminate firing at the police. The police returned the fire and during this encounter, a 30-year-old criminal received critical bullet injuries and fell down on the ground but their accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police shifted the injured dacoit to hospital but he breathed his last. Special police teams have also been constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees, while further investigation was under way, the police added.