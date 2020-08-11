Share:

BADIN - The 73rd Independence Day of homeland Pakistan will be celebrated with traditional zeal and fervor across the district.

These views were expressed by Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Deputy Commissioner, while presiding over an important meeting of government officials here at Darbar Hall on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Siyal said elected representatives, academicians, government functionaries, representatives of the civil society and civil servants would jointly hoist the national flag at the main event which will be held to mark the occasion, while the government buildings and main chowks of cities and towns would be decorated with national flags and slogans appealing to the patriotism of people.

Deputy Commissioner Badin directed the assistant commissioners of all five talukas of Badin to remain active and hold meetings with all educational heads to finalise the arrangements of the event, related to Independence Day of the country.

DC Badin directed all heads of government departments to illuminate the buildings with colourful lights, hoist flags atop of the buildings and display banners inscribed with patriotism evoking slogans.

Dr Siyal directed the Public Health Department authorities to keep continue the water supply to the citizens without any posing the disturbance and no any excuse to be tolerated in this regards.

He also issued the directives to Municipal authorities of Badin district and town committees to keep roads and streets of towns and cities clean on the daily basis especially on Independence Day.

DC also directed the WAPDA authorities to avoid the power cut on the whole day at the day of Independence.

The meeting was also participated by Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot, District Officer, Planning & Development, Babar Khan Nizamani, Asghar Ali Jatt, DSP Badin, Mumtaz Notkani, District Officer, Secondary Education, Aslam Pathan, District Officer, Primary Education, Dr. Sheer Mohammad Nohrio, MS, Civil Hospital Badin, Assistant Commissioners of all taluka Badin and others.

Eliminating crime is prime responsibility of police: SSP Badin

The eliminating crime is prime responsibility of Police Department brave cops are always ready to provide the protection and safety to the citizens.

These views were expressed by Mr. Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Badin while talking with the journalists of Badin Press Club during his visit of Badin Press Club on Monday.

SSP Badin expressed that journalists are eyes and ears of the society and always indicate the evils and devils of the society and guide the all departments to take the right actions against the culprits and crime involved elements.

Adding Mr. Sethar said that Badin Police has been devised the viable plan and control system to minimize the crime in the district. He maintained that for maintaining the law and order situation in across the district, police department has also dire need of the support, cooperation and coordination of multi key stakeholders especially media houses like Badin Press Club.

SSP Badin said that although there are some protocols are existing for the obligation of elected representatives but police department is fully free in its decisions and actions according to Sindh police rules.

SSP Badin sought the support of the journalists for facilitations as evils to be reduced in the district Badin and proper actions to be taken against culprits and these to be brought behind the bars for reaching the logical end.

On the occasion Mehboob Lund, DSP Badin, Anwar Leghari, SHO Badin, Abdul Rahim Khoso, in-charge, CIA Badin, Aziz Mandhro, PRO-SSP Badin and others were also accompanied with SSP Badin.