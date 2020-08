Share:

Famous Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, died due to cardiac arrest in his hometown in India.

The 70-year-old poet was undergoing treatment at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore.

“He (Rahat Indori) suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He had 60% pneumonia,” Dr Vinod Bhandari was quoted as saying by Indian news agency ANI.