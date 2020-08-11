Share:

QUETTA - Supply of gas to the parts of Balochsitan could not be restored despite passage of three days.

Flash floods caused by the heavy rain had damaged 12” and 24” dia transmission gas pipelines near Bibi Nani Bridge on August 8 suspending gas supply to the Qalat, Mastung and Ziarat districts of Balochistan.

Due to the shortage of gas in the system following the Bibi Nani pipelines damage, the residents of Quetta were also experiencing low gas pressure causing great inconvenience to the people of the provincial capital.

“The repair work of 12” dia gas supply line damaged due to recent flood at Kundlani Bridge is under progress,” said spokesperson Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Mohammad Kashif Siddique.

He further added that “rectification work of 12” & 24” gas pipe lines damaged at Bibi Nani bridge had not yet been started due to flooded water flow and having no road access from Sibi to Bibi Nani.

However, SSGCL is in constant contact with FWO, PDMA and NHA crew for clearance of passage (Sibi to Bibi Nani Section).