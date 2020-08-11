Share:

Minister for Housing and Works, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema says the government is committed to provide affordable residential facilities to the deserving people as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference after balloting of Pakistan Housing Authority Residencia in Islamabad today (Tuesday), he said a specific quota has been allocated to provincial, federal employees and journalists in plots and apartments.

He said public is giving priority to government residential schemes instead of private ones.

The Minister said that almost twenty six thousand applications were received for this project.