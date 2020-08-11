Share:

ISLAMABAD - Gwyneth Paltrow is counting her ‘lucky’ stars to have found love again after her divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The Academy Award-winning actress, who admits her amicable split from Martin in 2014 after a decade of marriage was ‘hard to swallow’, had thought she might never experience another special romance in her lifetime. ‘It was great to fall in love again at a mature age. It was a wonderful surprise and I didn’t necessarily think that it would happen for me and I got very, very, very lucky – very lucky,’ the Goop businesswoman, 47, recently revealed. Paltrow met her second husband, Brad Falchuk, in 2010 when she appeared on the hit the television musical series Glee, which he co-created and produced. They would reconnect in the ladder part of 2014, and eventually go public with their relationship in April 2015. With some careful thought and introspection, the mother of two confessed she learned some life lessons when she fell in love again after turning 40.