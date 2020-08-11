Share:

ISLAMABAD - The CDC updated its guidance for avoiding COVID-19, saying that infection from touching surfaces is not the major way the virus spreads. The bigger risk is spending time with infected people. But although it’s clear that some virus particles move through air, how far and how widely they travel is still not understood. University of Chicago researchers are trying to change that. A new study is underway to monitor the air in the hospital rooms of patients at University of Chicago Medicine, which could help scientists uncover how airborne virus particles travel around infected people. “This is such a big question for the hospital, but also in people’s homes and workplaces and stores,” said Prof. Jayant Pinto, an ear, nose and throat specialist who is one of the investigators on the study.