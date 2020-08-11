Share:

PESHAWAR - Senior Member Board of Revenue Sayed Zafar Ali Shah on Monday said that land acquisition rules were framed for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by amending 1894 Land Acquisition Act.

He termed these rules as part of ongoing reforms in the land and revenue department.

In a statement, he said only guidelines were present but it had less legal status than rules. He explained that rules were implemented

after approval of the provincial cabinet.

“Timely completion of development projects across the province to be benefited from these rules. These rules have been also implemented in newly merged districts, which will pave the way for completing developmental projects worth billions of rupees,” he said.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that introducing these rules in erstwhile FATA would help insettling land issues as rules allowed Jirga to decide land acquisition and ownership matters according to tribal customs and traditions.