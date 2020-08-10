Share:

LAHORE -The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the masses and the business community to strictly follow the Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs)for checking spread of coronavirus. In a statement, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that Coronavirus has significantly decreased but there was need of precautionary measures for complete eradication. “All sectors should strictly follow the SOPs, ensure social distancing and avoid unnecessary meetings and public gatherings”, they added. They said that some countries are witnessing a second attack of this deadly virus. “It is a matter of concern that people are not paying much attention to the preventive measures at all. It has been observed that only a few people are wearing masks, while the trend of shaking hands is also increasing”, said, adding, Pakistan cannot afford the second attack of Coronavirus. They urged the masses and the business community to ensure safety measures and implement all SOPs in true sense of the word.