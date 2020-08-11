Share:

LAHORE - In a paradigm shift, many services provided by the Local Government Department Punjab would be digitized phase wise whereas pilot project of e-tendering and e-auction would be started from Lahore next month (September).

This development was reviewed in a meeting of Secretary Local Government & Community Development Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Mansoor, held here on Monday.

Special Secretary Local Government Babar Aman Babar and Director General (IT) PITB Sajid Latif were also present during the meeting.

Provision of civic services on modern lines was the need of the hour and only well-equipped Local Government Department could meet the challenge, observed the secretary.

He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, IT based activities would be introduced in Punjab Local Government department.

“PITB would collaborate in pilot project of e-tendering and e-auction” he said.

Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi also announced that IT based Annual Development programme (ADP) would also be launched soon. “Online ADP pilot project will be started from Sheikhupura and Ferozwala and in next phase this project will be introduced all over the Punjab”, he said.