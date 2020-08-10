Share:

ISLAMABAD-Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that Pakistan’s ‘Look Africa Policy’ continues to show some results as country’s exports in a number of African countries posted reasonable growth.

“Although, the overall export value is still smaller as compared to the existing potential, but our exporters must be appreciated for their efforts to find new markets for Pakistani products, despite the overall impact of COVID-19 on global economy,” said the Advisor on Twitter. He further said that African continent is one of the key elements in our geographical diversification policy and ministry of commerce will continue to pursue this vigorously in order to carry on with the momentum.

The data showed that Pakistan’s exports to Malawi have increased to $1.266 million in July 2020 from $0.093 million in same period of previous year showing massive growth. Meanwhile, the country’s exports have enhanced to $2.369 million in July 2020 from $0.234 million. Exports to Cameroon have surged to $2.958 million in previous month from $0.902 million.

The data showed that Pakistan’s exports to other African countries including Congo, Zimbabwe, Lithuania, Ghana and Ukrainian have also shown increase during the month of July over the corresponding period of the last year. Meanwhile, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment has chaired a strategy review meeting on Pakistan Regulatory Modernisation Initiative (PRMI), in Board of Investment (BOI). Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Chairman BOI, Mr. Atif Riaz Bokhari, Secretary BOI, Mrs. Fareena Mazhar, representatives of the World Bank and other stakeholders attended the meeting. During the meeting, the team of BOI presented the progress on different decisions undertaken in the previous meeting of Steering Committee of PRMI. BOI informed that they adopted alternate solutions to make up for the resource constraints at BOI. It was informed that the World Bank’s technical assistance has been engaged to accelerate the implementation of the PRMI project.

It was further apprised that the project proposal, which is a part of Pakistan Goes Global project funded by the World Bank, has been submitted to Planning Division for formal approval. The World Bank team presented the outcomes of initial research in the regulatory environment of some of the key sectors in Pakistan. The team also presented the basic framework of Pakistan Business Portal, a one-window portal which aims to automate and consolidate the business processes for various sector. A roadmap for planning and execution of the PRMI project was also shared which depicted that the project would meet its objectives in the next three years.

Talking about different steps being undertaken by BOI, Mr. Razak Dawood appreciated the efforts of BOI to find new solutions without compromising on the timelines of the project. He emphasised that PRMI project aims to overhaul the regulatory environment for businesses in Pakistan and it has to be completed within the agreed timeframes. Mr. Dawood further underlined that the purpose of the project is not limited to finding problems in the business environment but to put recommendations before the Steering Committee regarding the remedial measures required for making improvements. Mr. Dawood advised the team at BOI to use prioritisation approach for identification and implementation of reforms, by looking at the agencies with major bottlenecks in the systems as well as the regions where most of the business activities are concentrated.

While discussing the need for automation, Dr. Ishrat Hussain highlighted that the automation is not fruitful unless combined with business processes re-engineering. He added that the purpose of automation is to provide simplification as well as ease of doing business, while reducing the overall cost of doing business.

Dr. Hussain underscored that the institutional arrangements need to be in place in BOI in order to make sure that the project implementation is sustainable throughout its cycle. The meeting ended with the decision to hold the next interval review meeting in the first week of September 2020 followed by Steering Committee meeting in October 2020.