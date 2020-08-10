Share:

Lahore-To combat the current humanitarian and economic crises in the country, LOTTE Pakistan Foundation has donated a package of Rs39 million to help Pakistan fight against the pandemic. LOTTE Foundation Pakistan aims to fulfil corporate social responsibility by creating world of happiness for everyone. It is part of Global LOTTE group, which is a South Korean conglomerate with extensive history of customer-focused investments in Pakistan operating via four entities: LOTTE Chemical Pakistan Ltd., LOTTE Kolson Pvt. Ltd, LOTTE Akhtar Beverages and LOTTE.