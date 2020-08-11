Share:

ISLAMABAD - Carrie Coon, who plays Proxima Midnight in the Marvel Universe, has revealed an unexpected plot twist in the films.

The 39 year old actress told that her character - an ally of Thanos (Josh Brolin) - could have been brought back from the dead after her death at the hands of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

She said filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo offered her a posthumous role in last year’s Avengers: Endgame, but she was unable to do it due to another project. ‘No one ever dies’ in the Marvel Universe, she joked, adding, ‘It’s very possible I could have my own Avengers movie next ... but I wouldn’t hold your breath.’ In the chat, the actress opened up about the process she underwent in getting a coveted role in the Marvel Universe with the Russo brothers.