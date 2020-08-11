Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that we are eliminating political interference from institutions.

There is nothing in life that cannot be achieved with hard work. Nation is proud of transparency and merit in Motorway police.

He was talking to police officers and the media on Monday in Police Training College.

On this occasion, IG Motorway Police Sayed Kaleem Imam along with other high officials of Motorway police were present.

Governor Punjab launched a plantation campaign by planting a sapling in Motorway Police College.

He also announced plans to install a water filtration plant in Police Training College. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that strong institutions lead to strong countries.

Ever Since the PTI government has assumed power, we have been trying to eliminate political interference from institutions and we are also taking practical steps for strengthening institutions.

While addressing staff administration and trainee officers at the NH and Motorway Police Training College, Governor Punjab said that political interference destroys the institutions because then institutions do not work on merit and transparency.

We are ensuring merit, transparency and accountability in all national institutes.

He said that we can achieve anything through hard work and by following meritocracy.

Pakistan is on the road of economic development because of CPEC. Global organisations are also validating Pakistan’s economic development. Pakistan belongs to all of us and all of us must work for its progress and prosperity, he said. He said that some people in Pakistan said that coronavirus is nothing but a conspiracy. Because of the misinformation, the government had to face a lot of problems but Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategic smart lockdown policy has effectively contained coronavirus in Pakistan.

We should continue to follow the government SOPs until we completely get rid of this deadly virus.

While talking to the media, Governor Punjab said that we Pakistanis are proud of Rescue 1122 and Motorway Police because they are not only corruption-free but these departments are working on the principles of merit and transparency.

He said that a progressive Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Prime Minister has always done what others thought was impossible to do. Moody’s has maintained Pakistan’s ranking as stable.

This is telling evidence of successful economic policies of the incumbent government. I appreciate and congratulate Usman Dar and his team for the successful tree plantation campaign. Tree plantation is vital for the survival of our future generations, he said. IG Motorway Police Sayed Kaleem Imam said that over 25,000 lives are lost due to road accidents every year in Pakistan.

Motorway Police always try to ensure safety of those who travel through Motorways.

He said that Motorway Police are completely corruption-free and we are ensuring merit and transparency at every level, he said.