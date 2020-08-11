Share:

SUKKUR - Like in other parts of the country; Motorway Police (MP) personnel and officers belonging to Sukkur Sector also participated in the tree plantation campaign on Monday on the directives of IGP Motorway Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional IGP South Region Aftab Ahmed Pathan and DIG Motorway Sindh Matloob Hussain.

The campaign, launched under the umbrella of Green Pakistan, was supervised by the SSP Motorway Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo during which the officials and other employees of the Motorway Police planted trees in Sukkur, Gambat, Karam Abad, Pano Akil, Daharki and at other places. Speaking on the occasion, SSP Motorway Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo said that the tree plantation campaign had been started on the special directives of seniors of the Force.

He said that this week’s target was planting at least 30,000 trees along the National Highway, and in this connection the National Highway Authority (NHA) was extending full cooperation to the MP to make the country green, beautiful and free from pollution.

He further said that the tree plantation campaign would continue until further directives from the IGP Motorway Syed Kaleem Imam.

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army to continue till 16

Pakistan Army recruitment and selection centre, Pano Aqil has notified that the registration for joining Pakistan Army in Medical Cadet Course (MBBS, BDS) would continue till August16.

According to a hand out issued here, desiring candidates have been asked to visit Pakistan Army recruitment and selection centre, Pano Aqil near Sangi checkpost or apply online at www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or contact on telephone nos 071-5805599 and 0321-5399030.