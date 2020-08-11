Share:

LAHORE - An accused was shot dead by opponents in the premises of the Sessions Court, Islampura, here on Monday.

The police said the accused, Muhammad Nawaz was nominated in a murder case of Javed registered in Police Station Shahdara.

On Monday, the accused came to the Sessions Court for his interim bail, when his opponent opened fire on him.

As a result, he died on the spot and his body was shifted to a dead house for autopsy while

the killer fled from the scene.

In the meanwhile, CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed reached the Session Court and inspected the incident area. He was accompanied by SP City Operations and DSP Islampura.

CCPO directs SP City Operations to complete an inquiry of incident

The CCPO directed the SP City Operations to complete an inquiry of the incident and sent him the report at the earliest.

In the meanwhile, the Lahore Bar Association (LBA) announced a strike today (Tuesday) against the poor security arrangements in the Sessions Court.

IG directs higher

security in province

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Monday directed officers to beef up security arrangements in the province in the wake of blast in Chaman, Balochistan.

He directed all RPOs and DPOs to enhance security at important installations, sensitive places and public points.

In addition to this, he said the checking should be made more effective on inter-provincial and Inter-district posts. IG said that search, sweep and intelligence operations be conducted in the province, besides increasing timings of patrolling of Dolphin, Police Response Unit and other forces, stated official spokesperson.

Court issues notice on plea for FIR registration against Bilal, Saba Qamar

A Sessions Court on Monday issued notices to SHO Akbari Gate police station for August 12 on a plea for the registration of a FIR against singer Bilal Saeed, Actress Saba Qamar and Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department officials over shooting a music video at Wazir Khan Mosque. Additional District and Sessions Judge Attique ur Rehman heard the plea filed by Advocate Sardar Farhat Manzoor Khan Chandio.

The petitioner argued before the court that a music video was filmed on singer Bilal Saeed and Actress Saba Qamar at Wazir Khan Mosque, whereas, posts were also shared on social media about it. He submitted that the mosque was the holiest place and the step harmed to its sanctity, whereas feelings of the people were also hurt.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for the registration of an FIR against Bilal Saeed, Saba Qamar, producer Ahmad Waqas and department officials. The court, after recording initial arguments, issued notices to the SHO of Akbari Gate police station and sought a report by August 12.