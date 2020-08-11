Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority (NHA) is going to develop at least eight national highways and motorways projects on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in coming years.

An advertisement in this regard has been flouted in which eight PPP projects have been proposed, however no timeframe for these projects is given at the moment.

The projects include, construction of 306km long 6-lane Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M-6), dualization and rehabilitation of existing carriageway between Karachi-Quetta-Chaman (N-25), dualization and rehabilitation of existing carriageway between Balkasar to Mianwali, dualization and rehabilitation of existing carriageway between Mianwali to Muzaffargarh, Shahdara flyover on N-5 at Lahore, Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor, Bara Kahu Flyover on N-75 at Islamabad and construction of motorway between Sialkot to Kharian and Rawalpindi.

When contacted, the NHA spokesperson Captain (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed said that NHA in line with the policy of federal government had decided to complete these projects with the help of private sector.

“The advertisement flouted is meant to sensitize the potential bidder well before time for a healthy competition,” he said adding: “All of these projects are very important and work on the same is underway on different stages in NHA.”

According to the sources, the advertisement was flouted after a meeting at Prime Minister Office in which it was directed to at least issue an indicative advertisement regarding PPP project.

On the other side, according to the senior officers of the road authority except Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M-6) all other projects are on their very initial stages as their commercial feasibility studies are yet to be conducted while these projects are still in the consultant hiring process.

However, all the pretender requirements i.e. commercial feasibility study, PC-I approval and clearance from PPP authority for Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway has been obtained and its tendering process is expected in September 2020.

Meanwhile, according to the relevant formation, the feasibility studies for rest of the projects are only planned in this fiscal year and at the end of next fiscal year there would be a final shape for these projects.

NHA wants to complete these projects with the help of private sector in which the successful bidder shall be responsible to design, finance, construct, operate, maintain and transfer the project assets to NHA at the end of its concession period.