ISLAMABAD - In line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and as per instructions of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, National Highway Authority planted a number of saplings along its motorways and national highways network throughout the country.

To this effect, NHA Headquarters and its regional offices located in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and maintenance units took active part to advance this noble cause.

The NHA officers and officials obtained cooperation of the concerned MNAs and MPAs and involved civil society at large to make this campaign a real success.

It is to recall that National Highway Authority is already planting trees all along its network under a coordinated programme. This national campaign will be continued with national fervour and spirit in the days to come.