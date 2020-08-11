Share:

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the minorities living in AJK enjoy equal rights and have all the rights of State subjects.

Unlike India, minorities in Pakistan and AJK are treated with love, respect and dignity, he said. “For us, a minority is a statistical representation and is in no way a factor towards discrimination of citizens belonging to any religions or beliefs”, he said

The AJK President made these remarks while addressing a conference organized by BTM Global on World Minority Day here at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services.

The event was also attended and addressed by Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Mr. Shehryar Khan Afridi, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Raja Pervez Ashraf, Member National Assembly Ramesh Kumar, Member Provincial Assembly Mr. Ranjheet Singh, President of the National Council of Churches in Pakistan Dr. Azad Marshall and Chairman BTM Global Ms. Sumaira Farrukh.