LAHORE - Pakistan-China border via Khunjerab Pass in Hunza will be closed for traffic from Monday night, officials said. The border was opened for thirteen days to evacuate containers loaded with Chinese goods of Pakistani businessmen stranded in Kashgar. It may be mentioned that the border has been closed since the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic but both countries had given permission for its reopening from 29th July to 10th August.