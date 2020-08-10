Share:

“Mankind will discover objects in space

sent to us by the watchers...”

-Nostradamus

Nostradamus was a French astrologer and physician whose prophecies earned him fame and a loyal following. Born in 1503, he is credited with accurately predicting pivotal events in history, such as 9/11, the French Revolution, Adolf Hitler, and even the 2020 coronavirus. His book, The Prophecies, was published in 1555, and has earned him worldwide fame. According to Nostradamus, the world is slated to end in the year 3797.

Many believe that during his travels he experienced a psychic awakening. One of his legends says that, during his travels in Italy, he came upon a group of monks, identifying one as the future Pope. The monk was ordained Pope in 1585, fulfilling his prediction. With time, he moved towards the occult. He would spend hours meditating in front of a bowl with water and herbs, which would bring on visions. By 1554, Nostradamus’ visions had become an integral part of his work, and a lot of his prophecies came true during his lifetime.

Nostradamus’s popularity seems to be due to the vagueness of his writings and their lack of specific dates making it easy to selectively quote them after any major dramatic events and retrospectively claim them as true.