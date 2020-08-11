Share:

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Kamran Bangash on Monday said that people of Swat and Dir were equal citizens of the province and they had same rights over developmental projects.

Kamran Bangash during a press briefing over misconceptions regarding Chakdara-Dir Motorway said that controversies were being created regarding Swat Motorway Phase II, but KP government envisioned providing equal developmental opportunities to all citizens of the province.

Parliamentarians from Lower, Upper Dir and Chitral including Malak Liaqat, Shafiullah, Azam Khan, Mahboob Shah, Sibghatullah and Bashir Khan were also present on the occasion.

Bangash said that uplift of Malakand division and Southern districts of KP had always been priority of the provincial government.

He termed shifting of Dir-Chitral motorway to Swat Motorway Phase II, as a propaganda movement being run on the social media for some political gains.

He explained that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already approved the construction of Chakdara-Dir motorway and there was no substitute to this project.

Kamran Bangash announced that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had principally approved feasibility of the said motorway which was to be prepared within a short period of three months. He said PTI government believed in taking practical steps rather making tall claims.

Special Assistant revealed that a PML (N) member on assembly floor was terming Chakdara-Dir motorway as their own initiative which was just creating misconceptions in minds of Dir commuters and the said project had never been taken up before PTI government.

He announced that rehabilitation and widening of 230 kilometer Chakdara-Chitral Road to be kicked off soon with support of Korean Axiom Bank. Bangash elaborated that Swat Expressway Phase II and Chakdara-Dir motorway were two different projects and opposition should stop politicising the developmental projects.

He said construction of Chakdara-Dir motorway would create new business and livelihood opportunities and would boost tourism in the region.