Pakistan International Airlines will resume its flights from different parts of the country to Sukkur, Multan and Gwadar from Friday.

According to PIA Spokesperson, the national flag carrier also offered discounted packages on special flights to mark the Independence Day.

The Spokesperson said PIA will give 14 percent discount in fares on flights between Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi under Jashan-e-Azadi package.