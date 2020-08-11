Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed his visit to Karachi on August 12 and has summoned Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in Islamabad.

The governor Sindh left for Islamabad from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi today.

According to sources, the visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to Karachi was postponed after he would be visiting Peshawar to inaugurate one of the key projects of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, BRT Peshawar project on August 13.

The prime minister was expected to meet with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during the now postponed visit besides also reviewing plantation drive in the province.