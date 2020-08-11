Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important meeting to review progress in the distribution of government’s Sehat Insaf Card scheme in the Punjab province. According to a press release of PM office, the Prime Minister took this decision during his meeting with Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid here Monday. During the meeting, public response over the provision of health facilities through these health cards was also discussed. While expressing his satisfaction over the positive public response towards the Sehat Insaf Card, the prime minister stressed for ensuring quality health facilities to the deserving people. Dr Yasmeen Rashid apprised that a very positive public response was received regarding provision of health facilities through the Sehat Insaf cards. Due to these cards, the deserving people and their families got maximum relief, she added.