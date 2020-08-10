Share:

RAWALPINDI- Police have arrested six persons for their involvement in sexual assault of a young boy and two transgender persons in two separate incidents and filming the crimes on mobile phones to blackmail the victims.

Separate cases were registered against the accused on directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas while further investigation was underway.

According to details, a team of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad carried out a raid and held two accused for their involvement in sodomising two eunuchs and recording the objectionable scenes on mobile phones.

They said the accused have been identified as Waheed Ullah alias Supari and Mohmand Gull, against whom a case under section 377 was registered by the police. Briefing the CPO, Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Ali told that police had already held one accomplice of the duo and submitted a challan with court against him in the same case.

He said two others were apprehended by a team under supervision of SHO PS Naseerabad. He said police would solve this case on merit and would also get the accused punished from a court of law in light substantial evidences.

Meanwhile, a team of PS Saddar Wah also arrested four accused on charges of sodomising a young boy and filming it on their mobile phones. The detained accused were Ahmed, Haris, Ahtesham and Junaid. According to details, the victim told police that his friend Ahmed had taken him to Wah Garden along with him where three other persons were already present.

He alleged he was dozed with liquor by his friends and sodomised. The victim told police the accused also made video on his mobile phones. Police registered case against the four accused and held them during a raid. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of PS Saddar Wah