Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sarah Ferguson has called Princess Beatrice a ‘natural angel of kindness and goodness’ as she shared an intimate birthday portrait of the royal. The Duchess of York, 60, posted an illustration of the Queen’s granddaughter on her Instagram page as the youngster celebrated her 32nd birthday. Shared a snap of the painting online, Fergie thanked illustrator Claire Fletcher for the picture of Beatrice on her birthday, writing: ‘She is a natural angel of kindness and goodness, so this little painting sums it all up.’